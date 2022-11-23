City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city’s longest-serving council member.

Jackson served on city council for 22 years beginning in Ward 4 and then in Ward 2 when his home was redistricted.

He retired in December of last year.

His daughter Katy Jackson Seely said this sign is an honor for the entire family.

“My dad dedicated his life to Lawton and to youth sports and to be able to have such an honor to a street sign so we can see it everyday, and he can see it everyday, and just having his work appreciated is a great honor for the whole Jackson family,” said Katy.

The location of the sign by East Side Park is no coincidence, during his time with city council Jackson contributed to the creation of the park as well as the sports complexes located in East Side and Grandview Parks.

The City of Lawton’s Parks and Rec came up with the idea to honor Jackson this way and their proposal was approved by City Council in August.

