Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CO-2 car race winners announced

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -We have an update on the CO-2 car races we told you about earlier this month.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners. Both middle school and high school students participated.

Students had to design, draft, and create a CO-2 race car. Multiple schools from the area got a chance to participate in this contest.

A group of engineers from local businesses got to select the winners. Categories included best engineering, fastest car, and best overall.

One of the organizers, Henry Lehr said they hope this is a fun way to spark the interest in STEM for the students.

“We want it to be a really fun event to form most importantly, but we also want to open their eyes that the principles of building a CO2 car and the principles of engineering equipment are actually the same,” said Lehr.

He said this is a way to educate their future workforce. The top three in each category for both middle school and high school students were announced.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation awarded close to $4,000 dollars in prize money

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
According to a press release from Superintendent Berry, Ashley Waffle was a Temporary Teacher’s...
Granite Public Schools confirms rape suspect worked for district
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations...
Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child

Latest News

The street leading up to East Side park in Lawton was renamed in honor of the city's...
City of Lawton honors longest-serving council member
We have an update on the CO-2 car races we told you about earlier this month. The Duncan Area...
winners announced
An Anadarko family was recently rescued from their burning home, by an off-duty EMT
Off duty EMT rescues family from burning home
Tomorrow will consist of mostly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast | 11/22PM