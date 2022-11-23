CO-2 car race winners announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -We have an update on the CO-2 car races we told you about earlier this month.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners. Both middle school and high school students participated.

Students had to design, draft, and create a CO-2 race car. Multiple schools from the area got a chance to participate in this contest.

A group of engineers from local businesses got to select the winners. Categories included best engineering, fastest car, and best overall.

One of the organizers, Henry Lehr said they hope this is a fun way to spark the interest in STEM for the students.

“We want it to be a really fun event to form most importantly, but we also want to open their eyes that the principles of building a CO2 car and the principles of engineering equipment are actually the same,” said Lehr.

He said this is a way to educate their future workforce. The top three in each category for both middle school and high school students were announced.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation awarded close to $4,000 dollars in prize money

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.