Pet of The Week

East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary

This burglary is just the latest in a string of burglaries this month.
This burglary is just the latest in a string of burglaries this month.
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars.

According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes.

He said they broke in using a cinder block, jumped over the countertop, and headed straight for the safe. He believes they knew exactly what they were going for.

The broken safe was found just outside the building.

Yesterday, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted two videos on Facebook showing burglaries at an east Lawton restaurants and a dispensary.

READ: Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

A Pizza Hut just down the street from Subway was also victimized last night by burglars.

