First Alert Forecast (11/23 AM)

Good morning! Light-to-patchy fog is developing yet again this morning across portions of Southwest Oklahoma, but slightly increasing winds once the sun rises should help to quickly disperse any fog. The clouds will stick around however, as overcast skies will persist through the next several days. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some sporadic light showers throughout the day, mostly regulated to southeastern areas of Texoma.

Tonight will be when the rain starts to gradually pick up in coverage ahead of a descending cold front that will sweep through Texoma Thursday morning. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures from falling too much, only getting down to the low 50s to start off Thanksgiving. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

For Thanksgiving, due to the cloudy skies, shifting northerly winds, and chances for rain, high temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer than the morning lows, topping out in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain coverage will be isolated-to-scattered, though thankfully showers are the greatest extent that we will see. The showers won’t be consistent throughout the entire day, popping-up and falling apart at various times, so have that radar handy if you plan on doing anything outdoors whether that’s driving to visit friends and family, cooking/eating food outside, or even if it’s for throwing the ole pigskin around. Though since showers will be all we’ll expect, a little rain doesn’t hurt anyone.

Friday will be the best day for rain for most of Texoma, as coverage will be well spread out across the viewing area. Like Thursday, showers will be the dominating for of precipitation, though far western counties where the temperature could get close to freezing have the potential to see some light wintry mix. Temperatures regardless for most of the area will be cool, only reaching the mid/upper 40s. Winds will continue to breeze out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30s mph.

Saturday will be the final day for any lingering rain, eventually clearing out to the east by that afternoon as temperatures will get back up into the low 50s. The sun will return to the skies on Sunday, warming us up to the upper 50s. Our warming trend will be all-gas-no-brakes from there, with breezy southerly winds and mostly sunny skies increasing daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday into the low/mid 60s and upper 60s/low 70s respectfully.

