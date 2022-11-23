Expert Connections
HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

