Off duty EMT rescues family from burning home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko family was recently rescued from their burning home, by an off-duty EMT.

5 people were inside the home asleep, they said they were totally unaware of the firing going on.

Elizabeth Sauls is an EMT at Kirk’s EMS. She said she was off duty Saturday spending time with her family at Warm Springs Casino when her brother noticed flames on the roof of the home across the street.

“You can see about a 4 by 4 foot square on the roof that was on fire, the flames the smoke, and everything. So he got on the 911 and I saw my mom running across the parking lot headed to the house. And I get in my pickup truck and she actually beat me there, and we just started banging on the doors,” Sauls said.

Neely and Duke Tsoodle were two of the 5 family members in the home. They said everyone was asleep and could not smell or hear the home on fire.

“That was the scary part, because of course if someone hadn’t alerted us, maybe we wouldn’t have known or maybe been too late,” Duke said.

“Yelling and screaming and telling us to get out of the house, and your house is on fire. And I’m not even registering what’s happening or anything like that, I just jump out and go,” Neely said.

Sauls said she’s grateful for her EMT training because she always seems to be at the right place and at the right time.

“It’s odd how things tend to happen that way. I am a firm believer in no accidents, I always have been. I seemed to be in a lot of good places and bad places at the right time,” Sauls said.

Sauls said she’s just grateful to be able to help this family because of her own family’s loss due to a house fire

“I lost two family members to a house fire about 10 years ago. So to be able to make sure another family doesn’t have to go through what we went through is everything,” Sauls said.

This house had been in the Tsoodle family since the 1980′s. Neely said many of her family members have lived and created memories in the home.

“You know you can burn away things but you can’t burn can’t burn away that spirit that this house has,” Neely said.

Duke said this home was built by his grandfather and it’s a priority for the Tsoodle family to keep this home.

“It’s important to all of us to maintain his property and just to keep it going for the future generations of our family,” Duke said.

A pow-wow benefit is being held for the Tsoodle family.

