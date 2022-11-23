Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike.

Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

The Lawton Police Department said a man was riding a bike in the area before being struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and flown to OKC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to LPD’s Public Information Officer.

