UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries

One person has died from their injuries after a fire on NW Pollard last week.
One person has died from their injuries after a fire on NW Pollard last week.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries.

Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 2205 NW Pollard around 10 p.m. on November 17 where people were reportedly trapped inside.

Crews found Yourist in the home and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital with “significant burns.”

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

