Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Field Artillery Museum Tours

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays always comes an influx of visitors, and this holiday season Fort Sill is taking the initiative to help educate visiting families about the post.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the Field Artillery Museum’s upcoming guided tours and their Fort Sill Tree Lighting and Reindeer 5K/10K Run, both taking place on the week of November 28.

On Friday, November 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Field Artillery Museum will host multiple guided tours, ranging from thirty minutes to an hour and a half.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, on Old Post Quadrangle, Fort Sill will hold its Tree Lighting ceremony with special guests General Kamper and Col. Peah, the garrison commander.

The next addition in their race series will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Fort Sill 3 Mile Track. It will be a Reindeer 5k/10k Fun Run. The first 100 to pre-register for the event will be given a t-shirt and medal.

Fort Sill is also looking for donations for their Toys for Kids Program. Donations of new toys, with a price range of $15 - $25, can be made at the Fort Sill Welcome Center, Main Exchange, Corvias Community Centers, or Fort Sill Conference Center.

Tickets for the Candlelight Stroll on Sunday, December 11, on the Old Post Quadrangle are still available. There is no cost for the tickets, but they must be picked up in advance at the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Visitor Center.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

