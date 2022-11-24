Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report.

The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural.

But her family said there’s more to the story than what you see on paper.

“It hurts, a lot, cause she could’ve probably still been here. Especially around the holiday time,” said Crispin.

After months of waiting for some answers Brianna Crispin finally has her mother’s autopsy report.

It said 39-year old Vanessa Thorpe died of cirrhosis of the liver. It also said she had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Thorpe was found dead in her cell back in March, two days after she was arrested on a county warrant and booked in the Comanche County detention center. The autopsy report said she was found with “abundant” blood on her uniform.

Her family said with Thorpe’s history of bleeding, jailers should have done more to help.

“If they would’ve gave her the medical care she needed she would still be here, my sister pretty much bled to death and I know that somebody could have helped her,” said Alvarado.

District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said the case was presented to his office by OSBI last weekend and is currently in the process of reviewing it.

Vanessa’s mom said what her daughter needed was medical attention not a jail cell. She said Vanessa was mentally unstable and also taking seizure medication.

She said she didn’t know Vanessa was in jail until they got a call that she was dead.

“That no more injustices are committed with anyone else, because it is very sad to have a child die the way my daughter died, they did not give her the necessary attention,” she said.

Augilar said Vanessa was both a mother and father to her 3 kids. Vanessa would work multiple jobs to give her kids a better life. She wants to see inmates receive better care.

“I do not wish this on anyone and be careful with all the prisoners, even if they end up in prison, they are human beings, they are human beings, no matter what they do, they need respect and protection,” said Augilar.

The family is waiting to hear results from the DA’s office and hopes someone is held responsible for Vanessa’s death.

