First Alert Forecast | 11/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many locations will continue to see fog/ mist overnight. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will be in the low 50s.

Widespread persistent rain showers are not expected for Thanksgiving Day however it’ll be a dreary day with the occasional light shower/drizzle! Highs in rise into the upper 50s to low 60s with breezy north winds. Look for north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s.

Friday will be the best day for rain for most of Texoma, as coverage will be well spread out across the viewing area! Winds will continue to breeze out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to cloudy skies and breezy north winds!

Heavy rainfall is expected especially overnight into Saturday morning. Rain will begin to end from southwest to northeast through the late early evening hours Saturday. With limited sunshine during the afternoon Saturday, highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our warming trend will be all-gas-no-brakes starting Sunday with a return of with breezy south winds. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s! Some locations by mid next week could see highs in the 70s!! Unfortunately the warming trend comes to an abrupt halt as our next cold front is set to move in Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping highs into the upper 40s to low 50s by next Wednesday.

Have a great Thanksgiving Texoma! -LW

