Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prepares to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is getting ready to fill empty bellies for the annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday in Lawton.

Volunteers started preparing for the big day on Wednesday.

HHFM Director Keshonna Davis said they expect to feed around 400-500 people, and that doesn’t include deliveries.

“It’s always such a great feeling just to get a thank you at the end of it all,” Davis said. “It’s an even more incredible feeling when we have people that once came here because they needed us turn around and help us and give back to the community.”

Plates will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and sweet potatoes.

“It started with my mom, Ms. Adriene,” Davis said. “She started out just feeding the neighborhood for Thanksgiving. It started with a need for 3, 4 turkeys, turned into a need for 5, 7 turkeys and then 20 turkeys later, here we are.”

All About Understanding has clothing items in all sizes to give away in the room next to the dining area.

Director Glen Gatling said it’s a self-esteem booster.

“Right now, we got dresses out,” Gatling said, “we have the hats and the shoes and we have the gloves, coats and all types of clothes to give them a little after meal shopping experience if you will.”

Gatling said when you look good, you feel good.

“When we’re outside, it kind of gives us a little bit of frustration if we’re not fully clothed. Kind of gives us some frustration if we have holes in our shoes, so to be fully clothed just builds our self-esteem and makes an overall positive experience for our wellbeing.”

They’ll serve warm meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the building on 11th St.

