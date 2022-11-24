Expert Connections
A Lawton woman scored two nominations in the Native American Music Awards

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richelle Darby Garcia is celebrating quite the accomplishment, she was a double nominee in the Native American Music Awards.

“The best Christian single of the year was victory highway and that feature Chuck Pierce and the second one for the best single of the year was called no more trail of tears and which features Jones Swallow,” Garcia said.

The awards ceremony has been around 20 years but this was Garcia’s first year attending.

“Just knowing that we were rooting for each other and we were there to support one another and it wasn’t about you know a competition thing,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she makes music to inspire and uplift Native Americans and remind them they are strong.

“I just want our Native people to move forward and what God has for us and to know that again we are not going to be moved we are not going to be shaken,” Garcia said.

For Garcia, singing is her ministry and it’s something she enjoys doing with her family as they often travel to different reservations to sing.

“You know these songs are ministering forgiveness, you know we are not going to stay stuck in the past, were going to move forward. You know that’s what her song trails of tears are about. We’re not going to be shaken were not going to be moved were going to move forward,” Koreena Velazquez said.

“You got to know what your singing, you have to know who you are singing to and what you are singing. Even what you playing, you have to know your instrument. We don’t just see it as an instrument it’s a weapon, you have to know how to use it well,” Crystal Chiddix said.

They said the lessons they learned from Garcia have made them better singers and strengthened the ministry.

As for Garcia, she says she’s living out a lifelong dream.

“I’ve always wanted what I do the music and just the message to be able to be reached to all the different tribes and nations,” Garcia said.

