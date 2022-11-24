Stop and Shop Local to support small businesses Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many shoppers are looking forward to Black Friday deals later this week, but don’t forget to show some love on Small Business Saturday, too.

Stop and Shop Local is the perfect opportunity to buy custom gifts from local vendors.

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Lawton-Fort Sill Convention Center.

Event Coordinator Kat Funaki said buying here supports our neighbors.

“It stays here in Lawton, and I think that’s just so important because you know now that we have the internet and online shopping, this is just great to be person-to-person, face-to-face and just keep our money local,” Funaki said.

Admission is $2, but kids 10 and under get in free. Pictures with Santa are free, and photographers will do family mini sessions for only $5.

Kids from Lawton Community Theatre and Comanche Nation Youth Singers will provide live entertainment.

