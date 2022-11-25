Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast (11/24 PM)

First Alert Forecast 11/24 PM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Rain will be hard to come by tonight as coverage will be mainly limited to far southern counties in North Texas. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s by early tomorrow morning.

Cloud coverage will gradually become overcast throughout the day tomorrow with still breezy winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusts could get up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will not be consistent across Texoma, ranging between the mid 40s, upper 40s, and low 50s. Showers will pick up out of the south throughout the afternoon, becoming widespread across Texoma by the evening hours. Overnight Friday into Saturday will be when we will see the heaviest rainfall and greatest coverage of showers.

The rain will continue through most of Saturday, clearing out of Texoma by the time the sun goes down. Through now and then, we could see up to 1-2″ of additional rainfall, with areas east of HW-183 seeing the highest amounts. Mostly cloudy skies with lighter winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph and highs in the low 50s and upper 40s.

We will see a stark warming trend starting Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 50s, increasing into the low/mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s & low 70s on Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday, putting an end to the warming trend and sending our afternoon temperatures plummeting back down to the low 50s and upper 40s for middle-to-late next week. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy skies ahead of the front on Tuesday along with breezy southerly winds, and sunny skies on Wednesday behind the front.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
The car which struck the bicyclist sustained heavy damage to the windshield.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
One person has died from their injuries after a fire on NW Pollard last week.
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
This burglary is just the latest in a string of burglaries this month.
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 11/24 PM
First Alert Forecast 11/24 PM
Many locations will continue to see fog/ mist overnight
First Alert Forecast | 11/23PM
Many locations will continue to see fog/ mist overnight
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 11/23 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/23 AM)