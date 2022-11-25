First Alert Forecast (11/24 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Rain will be hard to come by tonight as coverage will be mainly limited to far southern counties in North Texas. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s by early tomorrow morning.

Cloud coverage will gradually become overcast throughout the day tomorrow with still breezy winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusts could get up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will not be consistent across Texoma, ranging between the mid 40s, upper 40s, and low 50s. Showers will pick up out of the south throughout the afternoon, becoming widespread across Texoma by the evening hours. Overnight Friday into Saturday will be when we will see the heaviest rainfall and greatest coverage of showers.

The rain will continue through most of Saturday, clearing out of Texoma by the time the sun goes down. Through now and then, we could see up to 1-2″ of additional rainfall, with areas east of HW-183 seeing the highest amounts. Mostly cloudy skies with lighter winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph and highs in the low 50s and upper 40s.

We will see a stark warming trend starting Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 50s, increasing into the low/mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s & low 70s on Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday, putting an end to the warming trend and sending our afternoon temperatures plummeting back down to the low 50s and upper 40s for middle-to-late next week. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy skies ahead of the front on Tuesday along with breezy southerly winds, and sunny skies on Wednesday behind the front.

