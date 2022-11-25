First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Rain coverage will continue to pick up from the south in North Texas, steadily increasing after nightfall. After midnight, coverage will be numerous to widespread across both Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. We will see the heaviest amount of showers throughout the morning hours on Saturday both before and after sunrise. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with lows only falling to the low 40s.

Shower coverage will continue to be widely scattered through Saturday afternoon and evening, eventually clearing out of Texoma by the late night hours. Between now and then, we can expected up to 1-2″ of rainfall for most locations. If you are headed outdoors anytime tomorrow, make sure to bulk up on your raingear. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only rising to the upper 40s and low 50s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

We will see a stark warming trend starting Sunday with highs in the mid/upper 50s, increasing into the low/mid 60s on Monday and upper 60s & low 70s on Tuesday. All of these days will feature mostly sunny skies with some clouds here and there. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday, putting an end to the warming trend and sending our afternoon temperatures plummeting back down to the low 50s and upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies return Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back into the low 60s by next weekend.

