First Alert Forecast- A cool, rainy Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Small Business Saturday 2022 here in Texoma is dominated by rain! All morning we can expect widespread, moderate rainfall, starting to decrease in the afternoon but not clearing out until the evening and overnight. Because of the rainy weather, today also sees cooler temps, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Overnight, low temps hit 30s and 40s with slight chances of leftover showers cleared out by sunup. Sunday is slightly warmer and sunny, a trend that continues as we enter a brief warming period through Tuesday. By Monday, highs are in the low 60s and by Tuesday, high 60s and maybe even a 70 here and there.

A cold front overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning shakes things up, dropping those highs to the back to the upper 40s to start December.

While I’m not looking forward to 70s again, I think I can manage as long as we’re back in familiar 40-territory by December 1st.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

