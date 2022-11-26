Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
This burglary is just the latest in a string of burglaries this month.
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
A person was caught on surveillance video lurking around a home in Altus.
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
Richelle Darby Garcia is celebrating quite the accomplishment, she was a double nominee in the...
A Lawton woman scored two nominations in the Native American Music Awards

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)