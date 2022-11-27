Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)
Deals and steals drew shoppers from their turkey-induced slumber this Black Friday and one...
Black Friday boosts local economy despite inflation

Latest News

Texoma business owners set up their stock in the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton...
Stop and Shop Local Showcases Local Vendors
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas...
Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off