First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...)

Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!

Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday. Highs today work their way up to the low 50s, with plenty of sunshine and northerly winds ranging 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph. Monday is more of the same, jumping up to the low 60s and switching to southerly winds with a warm boundary helping spike temps.

By Tuesday, things are getting out of hand. Highs in the upper 60s and likely a few 70s here and there. Thankfully, a very strong cold front blasts through the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, plummeting highs to the mid 40s and overnight lows to the upper 20s.

Not a half bad way to start December, unless you’re a fan of 70s in November, in which case you’re out of luck on both fronts.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

