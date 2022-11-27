Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree kicked off Saturday in Lawton.

The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas gifts for.

They started off with 813 angels that need to be adopted.

Women’s Auxiliary President Susan Nance said it’s not only a blessing for children in need but also for those who choose to make a kid’s holiday brighter.

“To me that’s what Christmas is all about seeing, seeing the good hearts in people. Sometimes we hear so much bad stuff and this is just very overwhelming and very touching to see what people are doing for other people.”

She encourages individuals, clubs and organizations to adopt an angel.

The tree is inside the Sheridan Road Walmart by the north entrance.

It’ll be there until December 10th, Monday through Saturday from 10 to 7 and Sundays from 1 until 4.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.