Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree kicked off Saturday in Lawton.

The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas gifts for.

They started off with 813 angels that need to be adopted.

Women’s Auxiliary President Susan Nance said it’s not only a blessing for children in need but also for those who choose to make a kid’s holiday brighter.

“To me that’s what Christmas is all about seeing, seeing the good hearts in people. Sometimes we hear so much bad stuff and this is just very overwhelming and very touching to see what people are doing for other people.”

She encourages individuals, clubs and organizations to adopt an angel.

The tree is inside the Sheridan Road Walmart by the north entrance.

It’ll be there until December 10th, Monday through Saturday from 10 to 7 and Sundays from 1 until 4.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)
Deals and steals drew shoppers from their turkey-induced slumber this Black Friday and one...
Black Friday boosts local economy despite inflation

Latest News

The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas...
Angel tree
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night