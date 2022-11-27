Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton.

That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd.

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital.

It’s unclear how severe the injuries are. We’re still working to find out what caused the crash.

You can count on us to update you as LPD releases more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)
This burglary is just the latest in a string of burglaries this month.
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary

Latest News

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
Small Business Saturday 2022 here in Texoma is dominated by rain!
First Alert Forecast- A cool, rainy Saturday
Deals and steals drew shoppers from their turkey-induced slumber this Black Friday and one...
Black Friday boosts local economy despite inflation
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)