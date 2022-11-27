Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton.

That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd.

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital.

It’s unclear how severe the injuries are. We’re still working to find out what caused the crash.

You can count on us to update you as LPD releases more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.