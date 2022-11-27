Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex.

The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when her vehicle left the road. It rolled over, throwing her from the car.

She went to OU Medical Center in fair condition with leg injuries. OHP’s report said the driver’s abilities were impaired due to drinking.

It lists the cause of the collision as alcohol-DUI.

