Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence

OHP’s report said the driver’s abilities were impaired due to drinking.
OHP’s report said the driver’s abilities were impaired due to drinking.(stock)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex.

The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when her vehicle left the road. It rolled over, throwing her from the car.

She went to OU Medical Center in fair condition with leg injuries. OHP’s report said the driver’s abilities were impaired due to drinking.

It lists the cause of the collision as alcohol-DUI.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death
Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the...
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!

Latest News

Texoma business owners set up their stock in the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton...
Stop and Shop Local Showcases Local Vendors
The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas...
Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off
The Angel Tree is a yearly tradition that allows shoppers to pick a child to buy Christmas...
Angel tree
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!