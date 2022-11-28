City of Lawton announces multiple road closures

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced several upcoming street closures to conduct repairs, which are set to begin on Monday.

Starting on Nov. 29 at 7 a.m., the outside lane of Rogers Ln. will be closed to eastbound traffic. The closure is expected to last until Dec. 5 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

According to the press release, traffic will still be able to travel north and south on NW Central Dr. during repairs.

For more information about the Rogers Ln. closure, click here.

The City of Lawton Streets Division will also be making major repairs to SW 67th St., between SW Bishop Rd. and SW Coombs Rd., from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12.

During repairs to 67th St., northbound traffic will have to detour at SW Bishop Rd. and travel to either SW 52nd St. or SW 82nd St. to avoid the closure.

For more information about the SW 67th St. closure, click here.

