Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.(Chatham County Police Department/WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Authorities say bones found in a Georgia landfill are the remains of a toddler who had been missing since October.

According to the FBI, DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18, after several weeks of searching.

WTOC reported Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when her vehicle left the road.
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first...
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder

Latest News

Personal loans can help at the holiday but experts urge to use them cautiously
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks