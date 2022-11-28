Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man was sentenced to life without parole, plus 10 years, for the April 2021 murder of a Chisholm Corner store clerk.

Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first degree with deliberate intent and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Valera Jr. was charged with shooting and killing 20-year-old Malaki Stone through the drive-thru window of the Chisholm Corner gas station on April 27, 2021.

According to court documents, officers believed Valera Jr. was attempting to rob the store, before shooting Stone and fleeing the scene. He was arrested later the same evening attempting to rob a second convenience store.

Stephens County 5th District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Valera to life in prison without the chance of parole and a concurrent 10-year sentence.

Valera Jr. is now in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.