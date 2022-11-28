Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when her vehicle left the road.
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County
Two teens taken to hospital following crash in Caddo County
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her...
Family wants answers after loved ones death

Latest News

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson,...
Ukraine on edge for more attacks; West eyes humanitarian aid
Lava erupts from the summit of Mauna Loa in Hawaii.
STILLS: Mauna Loa eruption
Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first...
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations