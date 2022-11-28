First Alert Forecast (11/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Yesterday we had amazing outdoor conditions will tons of sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures. We will get to experience sunny skies again today, though it will be warmer by about 10 degrees as high temps for most of Texoma will reach the mid/upper 60s. Winds will also be slightly breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Clouds will gradually build in this evening and overnight, though sky coverage at most will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. A significant change to tomorrow morning’s temperatures compared to this morning, as lows will only get as low as the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day by far this week thanks to a combination of mostly sunny skies and pre-frontal warming. High temperatures will get into the low/mid 70s with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. A very un-November-like day as we are approaching the end of the month.

As quickly as you bust out those short sleeves and shorts, you will be bringing out the coat and jeans again for Wednesday (and possibly even Tuesday night for some). As soon as the sun goes down tomorrow, a fast moving cold front will sweep through Texoma. This will bring in strong winds out of the north at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts as high as 35-45 mph! This will usher in freezing wind chills on Wednesday morning, down to the low 20s and upper teens. Make sure to set aside some time to battle the cold and breezy winds when heading out the door.

Temperatures on Wednesday will only top out in the mid 40s in the wake of the front with mostly sunny skies. Another warming trend will initiate for the end of the workweek (and the first days of December). Southwesterly flow aloft and at the surface will get temperature back into the mid/upper 60s on Friday. Another cold front will swing through Texoma this weekend, this time bringing with it some moisture that will lead to isolated-to-scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low/mid 60s.

