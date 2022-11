LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 2404 SW C Ave. on Sunday Night.

According to LFD officials, the fire broke out around 10:30 p.m., but luckily no one was in the home at the time.

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.