Local businesses hope to compete with big box brands this Cyber Monday

After a fantastic turnout with Stop and Shop Local, Lawton business owners hoped everyone would...
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a fantastic turnout with Stop and Shop Local, Lawton business owners hoped everyone would also take the time to support Cyber Monday locally.

One local business is doing its part to try and compete with the big box brands.

Located inside the Southern Rustic Charm facility, Carlota Frasier and her husband, along with other local businesses, are discounting their products in-store and online.

They hope the Lawton community will keep supporting the local vendors around them

“We put a lot of love into our products. This is our passion, so for me, it’s like you if you support us, you’re supporting our dream, our passion. So that’s why I feel like it’s important for the community to be more involved, so it can be successful,” said Fraiser.

With bigger websites like Etsy encouraging people to shop small, Fraiser hopes the Texoma community will also remember to shop local during holiday sales, even online.

