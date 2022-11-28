OHP: Two people killed in Ellis county plane crash

GAGE, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people died on Monday after a reported plane crash at Gage Airport outside of Gage in Ellis County.

According to officials the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, involving a Cessna 170.

OHP officials have yet to release the names of the victims and the Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

