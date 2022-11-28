Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A family game night in Tulsa turned violent and led to an assault charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening.

Police said a family was playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

“After knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take the fight outside,” police said.

The two went outside, where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint, police said. Armstrong admitted to firing one round.

The stepsister called 911 and said Armstrong chased them down the street with a gun and fired a shot at her and her father.

When officers arrived, they arrested Armstrong. They also found Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room.

Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“Armstrong won’t be able to use the ‘get out of jail free’ card for this one,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were...
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when her vehicle left the road.
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
Today begins a warming trend which lasts through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first...
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder

Latest News

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/28/22
Telemundo Texoma 11/28/22
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre