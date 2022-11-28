Two teens taken to hospital following crash in Caddo County

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County.

The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek.

The driver, an 18 year-old from Elgin, was taken to OU Medical Center by Survival Flight. While his passenger, a 19 year-old, was flown was to OU medical. They were both admitted in fair condition, with internal injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

