Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to close areas due to annual elk hunt

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is preparing for their first elk hunt of the season, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and will run until Thursday, Dec. 1., as part of their annual controlled deer and elk hunts.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is preparing for its first elk hunt of the season, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and will run until Thursday, Dec. 1., as part of their annual controlled deer and elk hunts.

READ| Refuge preparing for controlled deer, elk hunts

During the hunt, the refuge’s public use areas west of the Visitor Center to Headquarters will be closed. According to the press release, those areas include Quanah Parker Lake and Dam, Boulder Picnic area, Lost Lake, Burford Lake, Osage Lake, French Lake, Burma Road, the Narrows, and the Dog Run Hollow trail system.

All of the public use areas west of Headquarters and east of the Visitor Center will remain open to the public.

For more information on refuge closures due to the hunts, click here or call (580) 429-2197

