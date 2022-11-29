Expert Connections
Duncan Rotary kicks off Annual Christmas Auction

The Duncan Rotary began its annual Christmas fundraising event on Monday.
By Seth Marsicano and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Rotary began its annual Christmas fundraising event on Monday.

Each year the Rotary holds a Christmas Auction and all the proceeds go towards new clothes for area children in need.

The auction features several items including gift cards for various stores and video game consoles

Brandhan Fritts, the chairman of the Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction, said organizers are happy to spread kindness each year, making sure every family in the community can provide for their children.

“You know, being a father myself, that means a lot when they think that’s the only clothes they’re going to get this year. It’s hard times, lost a job, in between jobs, and so, the fact that when a dad says that to you, it means a lot,” said Fritts.

The auction will run each night from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2nd from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction Facebook.

To view a Livestream of the event each night, or to make a bid, click here.

