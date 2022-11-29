Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first...
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people died on Monday after a...
OHP: Two victims identified in Ellis county plane crash
City of Lawton officials have announced a number of upcoming street closures to conduct...
City of Lawton announces multiple road closures

Latest News

A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters