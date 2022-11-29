First Alert Forecast | 11/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be mild with temperatures by Tuesday morning falling into the 40s for many. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s.

Pre-front cold front, tomorrow is going to be beautiful! Many by the afternoon will rise into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Some towards the south may see the low 80s!! Tomorrow, mainly before 3PM, is a great time to get outside and hang up any/all decorations for the Holidays. Most of the day will see south to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s. After 3PM, cold front #1 will move in. Following the front, not only will air temperatures drop drastically but wind gusts will also increase significantly. Gusts will be in the mid 20s with sustained north winds at 10 to 20mph. Wind chill values by 10PM tomorrow night will be into the 20s for all locations.

Wednesday morning is going to be cold (break out the hats, gloves and scarfs folks!!). Morning temperatures are looking to be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid teens. By the afternoon temperatures will only rise into the mid 40s. Northeast at 5 to 15mph.

South winds Thursday around at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Despite mostly cloudy skies on Friday, highs will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s! Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the upper 20s.

Cold front #2 of the week will move in Saturday morning. Thankfully with this front, highs won’t drop that much. By Saturday afternoon many will reach the mid 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s. By Sunday highs will climb into the low to mid 60s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Both days over the weekend will see cloudy skies.

Cold front #3 will move in next Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great weekend! -LW

