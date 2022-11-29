First Alert Forecast (11/29 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A pretty warm start to this Tuesday compared to yesterday as lows this morning were in the upper 40s and low 50s. Through the morning and early afternoon hours, we will experience beautiful sunny weather albeit slightly windy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. This combined with pre-frontal warming will see temperatures get up into the low 70s.

Around 3-4 pm is when the cold front will very quickly descend across Texoma. Winds will immediately shift out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-40 mph. There will be a brief period of time where winds will be the strongest, mainly between the mid-afternoon and late evening, with winds decreasing after midnight. This will cause quite a shocking temperature swing, falling from the upper 70s to the upper 40s over the course of just a couple hours. By sunset, feels-like temperatures due to the strong northerly winds will be near-freezing for Southwest Oklahoma. Wind chills overnight will get down to the low 20s and teens, setting up for a cold start to Wednesday morning.

Sunny and clear skies continue through tomorrow, though it won’t do much to warm us up as highs for Wednesday afternoon will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, with feels-like temperatures as high as the low/mid 40s during that time. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will build in on Thursday and Friday with the return of slightly breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph on both days. Thursday will still be below average in the low/mid 50s, but we will rocket back into the 70s on Friday due to another case of pre-frontal warming.

Our next cold front will swing through on Saturday morning, though thankfully won’t be as drastic as today’s cold front. We will actually get some rain returning to Texoma with this second front, but will be limited in coverage this weekend with isolated-to-widely-scattered showers at most. Temperatures will only drop to the mid/upper 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Another third cold front will plunge through the Southern Plains next Tuesday. This will cause another sharp temperature drop, from the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday to the low 50s and upper 40s on Tuesday.

