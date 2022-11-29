First Alert Forecast | 11/29PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Strong and gusty north winds are expected to develop behind a cold front. Gusts into the 40s are possible for many across southwest Oklahoma. West to east roadways will be more susceptible to these strong winds! As the cold front moves in, temperatures will also drop rather quickly.

Thankfully by morning winds will drop to near 5 to 10mph but regardless of lighter winds, Wednesday morning is going to be cold! You’ll need to break out the hats, gloves and possibly the scarfs! Morning temperatures for all will be in the 20s. Wind chill values for some will fall into the upper teens. Skies will remain mostly sunny and by the afternoon temperatures will only rise into the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies will build in on Thursday and Friday with the return of somewhat breezy south winds. Thursday will still be below average in the low/mid 50s but by Friday, highs will rocket back into the low 70s! With wind gusts Friday in the mid 30s, some will experience elevated fire conditions.

Our next cold front will swing through on Saturday morning, though thankfully won’t be as drastic as today’s cold front. We will actually get some rain returning to Texoma with this second front but will be limited in coverage this weekend with isolated to widely scattered showers at most. Temperatures will only drop to the mid/upper 50s on Saturday before warming back into the low 60s on Sunday. Both days over the weekend will see cloudy skies.

Another third cold front will plunge through the Southern Plains next Tuesday. This will cause another sharp temperature drop, from the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday to the low 50s and upper 40s on Tuesday!

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.