First Baptist West prepares for Christmas at West: Wonderful

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist West is preparing for its multi-generational Christmas experience this Sunday.

7News spoke with Jeremy Welborn, the Interim Worship Director for First Baptist West, about the event, how it initially began, and what community members can expect.

Christmas at West: Wonderful is happening at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

There will be worship choirs, a First Baptist West band performance, a live nativity, and dancing. Plus, they’ll be hosting the Cache High School Drum Line! And after the performances, there will be a dessert fellowship. But that’s not all. Childcare will also be provided during the event for children up to four.

Admission to the event, dessert, and childcare are all free.

For more information, you can visit the First Baptist West site here.

