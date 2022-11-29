Lawton Chevrolet donates $120,000 to local non-profits

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Chevrolet has been busy raising a large amount of money for the community this holiday season.

On Tuesday, officials announced the 2022 Chevrolet Classic golf tournament raised $120,000.

The tournament was held last month, and on Tuesday the proceeds were split between six local non-profits.

Lawton Chevrolet also announced the winner of the Lawton Public School Foundation truck raffle, which raised more than $55,000.

Earlier this year, the car dealership donated the truck to the Lawton Public Foundation, which helps to support teachers and students in Lawton Public schools.

Tiffany Clayborn was the winner of the raffle and took home the 2022 Chevy Silverado on Tuesday during a ceremony at Lawton Chevrolet.

During the ceremony, each of the local non-profits also received a check from the 2022 Chevrolet Classic.

