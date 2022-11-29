Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000

In a Facebook post, police said they carried out a traffic stop on a car leaving a drug...
In a Facebook post, police said they carried out a traffic stop on a car leaving a drug dealer’s home.(Lawton Police Department)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs connected to a local dealer.

In a Facebook post, police said they carried out a traffic stop on a car leaving the drug dealer’s home.

A K9 Unit gave a positive alert on the car, and police said they found methamphetamine inside.

According to the post, police then carried out a search warrant on the drug dealer’s home, where they found more drugs.

They said they found 300 grams of cocaine, 187 grams of meth and over 800 fentanyl pills.

The total amount of drugs seized is said to have a combined street value of $50,000.

Three people were arrested in connection to the bust, but they have not been identified.

