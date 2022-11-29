Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday after reportedly striking three cows in the middle of the roadway.

Carnegie EMS was sent to OK-54, approximately 2 miles south of Gotebo, around 7 p.m. after a man veered his car off the road, according to the police report. The car allegedly hit the animals in the roadway, rolled one time, and came to a standstill on its wheels.

He was taken to Carnegie Hospital and then transferred by AirVac to OU Medical Center in stable condition with internal and arm injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.