Pet of The Week

Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says

Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday after reportedly striking three cows in the middle of the roadway.

Carnegie EMS was sent to OK-54, approximately 2 miles south of Gotebo, around 7 p.m. after a man veered his car off the road, according to the police report. The car allegedly hit the animals in the roadway, rolled one time, and came to a standstill on its wheels.

He was taken to Carnegie Hospital and then transferred by AirVac to OU Medical Center in stable condition with internal and arm injuries.

The Duncan Rotary began its annual Christmas fundraising event on Monday.
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
