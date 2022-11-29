Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OHP says DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:45 Monday night on Tackle Box and Allison road, two miles east of Medicine Park. The vehicle was headed west when it left the road and hit a light pole and a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was treated and released. While the passenger was admitted in fair condition with head and chest injuries.

According to the the OHP crash report the cause of the crash was due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Valera Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Nov. 14: murder in the first...
Duncan man sentenced in Chisholm Corner clerk murder
Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people died on Monday after a...
OHP: Two victims identified in Ellis county plane crash
City of Lawton officials have announced a number of upcoming street closures to conduct...
City of Lawton announces multiple road closures

Latest News

Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP says DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital
First Alert Forecast 11/29 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/29 AM)
In a release, OSBI officials said they received 14 cybertips from the National Center for...
OSBI arrests assistant DA on child pornography charges
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000