OHP says DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:45 Monday night on Tackle Box and Allison road, two miles east of Medicine Park. The vehicle was headed west when it left the road and hit a light pole and a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was treated and released. While the passenger was admitted in fair condition with head and chest injuries.

According to the the OHP crash report the cause of the crash was due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

