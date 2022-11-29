OSBI arrests assistant DA on child pornography charges

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested an Assistant District Attorney on child pornography charges.

In a release, OSBI officials said they received 14 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading back to Kevin Etherington.

Etherington is the First Assistant District Attorney for Payne and Logan Counties.

The OSBI said it conducted a search of Etherington’s home Monday, and based on that search, he was taken into custody.

Etherington is charged with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.