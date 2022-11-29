Park Jones Realty Report 11/29/22

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7News Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton.

Here’s a look at this week’s numbers.

The current number of homes listed by the Lawton Board of Realtors is 339.

According to Parks Jones, the number of active listings increased roughly 45% from this summer’s historical lows, but still below what is typical.

Based on the current for-sale homes in Lawton, sellers are asking for an average of $170,300, while homes usually sell for $168,716.

On average, homes are staying on the market for roughly 30 days; however, half of those homes are selling in 11 days or less.

There have been 1,982 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

And, in some rare good news, interest rates have decreased for the 3rd time in the last 4 weeks.

According to the mortgagereports.com, an average 30 year fixed rate mortgage inched downwards from 6.61% on November 17, to 6.58% last week.

