Pet of The Week

Together Oklahoma to host community meetings

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A community meeting, hosted by Together Oklahoma, for Stephens, Grady, and Jefferson counties took place Monday evening.

It began at 6 p.m. at the Duncan Public Library, with an option to join via zoom.

The meeting is designed to help community members connect and learn more about advocacy in their hometown, and featured local author and poet Gary Reddin.

The event is free to attend.

For more information on how to attend via zoom and see their upcoming meetings for other counties, you can visit https://togetherok.okpolicy.org/get-involved/events-in-your-community/

