Pet of The Week

Wichita Mountains Refuge temporarily closes Mt. Scott Picnic Area

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closing the Mount Scott Picnic Area.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closing the Mount Scott Picnic Area.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 14, the picnic area will be closed while crews remove the old pit toilets.

The project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, in an effort to reduce deferred maintenance back-log, while also improving public use facilities.

While the Mount Scott picnic area is closed, there are other picnic options available, including the Lost Lake and Boulder Picnic areas.

Refuge staff and volunteers are also available daily at the Visitor Center to provide other alternative suggestions.

For more information about the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, click here.

2nd Lieutenant Wayne Dyer was officially accounted for on September 9th.
Kiowa Co. WWII Airman officially accounted for
