Pet of The Week

Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs

According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit...
According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit by one of the dogs.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of shocking someone with a cattle prod and shooting another person’s dogs.

According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit by one of the dogs.

Investigators say Molina grabbed a cattle prod and attacked a second person, shocking them and striking them in the back of the head.

Court documents say he then went to the first person’s home, forcing his way inside and firing a gun into the building several times.

He reportedly shot and killed two dogs and injured a third.

Molina faces several charges, including assault and battery, firing into a home, and three counts of cruelty to animals.

