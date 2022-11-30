Comanche Nation Chairman releases statement on WH Tribal Nations Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chairman of the Comanche Nation is in Washington D.C. attending the first in-person Tribal Nations Summit in the last six years.

Today, he reacted to the pledges made by the Biden Administration.

You can read his full statement sent to 7News below:

“It’s an honor to represent not only the Comanche Nation but our Lawton/Ft Sill community in our nation’s Capital. The White House Tribal Nations Summit is an opportunity to build partnerships and Nation-to-Nation relationships. This administration has invested record levels of resources in Tribal communities. We are having meaningful engagement with Tribal leaders on important issues facing Tribal communities. The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to honoring its trust and treaty responsibilities to federally recognized Tribes. This Summit provides an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with officials at the highest levels of the Administration.”

At the Summit, President Joe Biden discussed a number of changes he would like to see between the U.S. government and tribal nations.

Some of the changes proposed include establishing uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, as well as plans to revitalize Native languages and efforts to strengthen tribal rights already outlined in existing treaties with the U-S government.

The President also announced a $135 million federal project to help relocate at-risk Native American communities from coast to coast.

