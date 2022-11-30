Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation Chairman releases statement on WH Tribal Nations Summit

Left: Chairman Mark Woommavovah, Middle: Kiowa Tribe Chairman, Lawrence Spottedbird, Right:...
Left: Chairman Mark Woommavovah, Middle: Kiowa Tribe Chairman, Lawrence Spottedbird, Right: Apache Tribe Chairman, Durell Cooper(Comanche Nation)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chairman of the Comanche Nation is in Washington D.C. attending the first in-person Tribal Nations Summit in the last six years.

Today, he reacted to the pledges made by the Biden Administration.

You can read his full statement sent to 7News below:

“It’s an honor to represent not only the Comanche Nation but our Lawton/Ft Sill community in our nation’s Capital.

The White House Tribal Nations Summit is an opportunity to build partnerships and Nation-to-Nation relationships.

This administration has invested record levels of resources in Tribal communities. We are having meaningful engagement with Tribal leaders on important issues facing Tribal communities.

The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to honoring its trust and treaty responsibilities to federally recognized Tribes.

This Summit provides an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with officials at the highest levels of the Administration.”

Chairman Mark Woommavovah

At the Summit, President Joe Biden discussed a number of changes he would like to see between the U.S. government and tribal nations.

Some of the changes proposed include establishing uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, as well as plans to revitalize Native languages and efforts to strengthen tribal rights already outlined in existing treaties with the U-S government.

The President also announced a $135 million federal project to help relocate at-risk Native American communities from coast to coast.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI calls Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson “Suspicious”
Silver alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
Three cows were reportedly on the state highway around 7 p.m.
Man hospitalized after cow collision, report says
A Lawton man has died in a crash that took place Wednesday morning in Northeastern Oklahoma
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
Lawton Police said a traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Lawton Police Department seizes drugs worth $50,000
Two people from Hobart had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Comanche County
OHP: DUI reason for Comanche County crash; two sent to hospital

Latest News

A grant for $2.57 million, designed to address the healthcare shortage in rural Oklahoma, has...
Oklahoma colleges awarded grant for rural tribal healthcare benefits partnership
Comanche Nation Entertainment kicked off its annual toy drive last week, in an effort to help...
Comanche Nation Entertainment kicks off annual toy drive
During the summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing application from over 5,100...
First meeting for families on OK Human Services DDS waitlist to be held in Lawton
One person was flown to OU Health after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck in east Lawton.
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV